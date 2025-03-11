AAP MP Kang moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss cross border drug smuggling

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, raising the urgent issue of drug smuggling via drones across the Punjab-Pakistan international border.
Stressing the need for collective action, Kang demanded a discussion in Parliament on measures to combat the increasing inflow of drugs and illegal weapons into the state.
Speaking on the motion, Kang said, "While Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is leading a comprehensive campaign against drugs within the state, it is imperative for the Union Government to step up its efforts to secure the international border. The inflow of drugs and illegal arms through drones is a grave threat to Punjab's youth and national security."
The adjournment motion comes amid the Punjab Government's crackdown on drug smugglers under the "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign, which has resulted in 988 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and the arrest of 1360 drug traffickers. Additionally, 1035 kg of heroin, opium, and other synthetic drugs have been seized. Approximately 6.81 lakh drug pills and Rs 36 lakh in cash have also been recovered.
Kang, while acknowledging the efforts of the Mann government stated, "Punjab is doing its part to fight the drug menace. However, border security falls under the jurisdiction of the Union Government, and it is their responsibility to prevent the entry of drugs and weapons. The BSF must be provided with advanced technology and resources to intercept drones and stop this illegal smuggling."
He also highlighted that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has written to the Union Home Minister several times, urging decisive action to curb cross-border drug trafficking. "The Centre must take this issue seriously and demonstrate due diligence in addressing it. Securing Punjab’s borders is not just Punjab’s responsibility but a matter of national importance," Kang asserted.
He further added that the Union Government should work in coordination with Punjab to eradicate the drug menace. "The future of Punjab’s youth depends on our joint efforts. The Centre cannot stay silent while the state government fights this battle alone," he added.
The adjournment motion reflects AAP's commitment to tackling the drug menace head-on and ensuring a drug-free Punjab, as envisioned by CM Mann. Kang concluded by urging the speaker to prioritize this discussion in Parliament and called on all political parties to join hands in protecting the youth and securing the nation.