AAP MP Kang moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss cross border drug smuggling

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, raising the urgent issue of drug smuggling via drones across the Punjab-Pakistan international border.

Stressing the need for collective action, Kang demanded a discussion in Parliament on measures to combat the increasing inflow of drugs and illegal weapons into the state.

Speaking on the motion, Kang said, "While Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is leading a comprehensive campaign against drugs within the state, it is imperative for the Union Government to step up its efforts to secure the international border. The inflow of drugs and illegal arms through drones is a grave threat to Punjab's youth and national security."

The adjournment motion comes amid the Punjab Government's crackdown on drug smugglers under the "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign, which has resulted in 988 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and the arrest of 1360 drug traffickers. Additionally, 1035 kg of heroin, opium, and other synthetic drugs have been seized. Approximately 6.81 lakh drug pills and Rs 36 lakh in cash have also been recovered.

Kang, while acknowledging the efforts of the Mann government stated, "Punjab is doing its part to fight the drug menace. However, border security falls under the jurisdiction of the Union Government, and it is their responsibility to prevent the entry of drugs and weapons. The BSF must be provided with advanced technology and resources to intercept drones and stop this illegal smuggling."