Bill to streamline service related to immigration, foreigners introduced in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: The government introduced a bill seeking to streamline various services related to immigration and foreigners, including their entry, exit and stay in the country, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rejecting suggestions that Parliament lacked the legislative competence to bring the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, Minister of State for Home Affair Nityanand Rai said the central government has all the rights under the Union list to bring legislations on the subject.

He said that once the bill is passed, it would replace existing laws including the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act, 2000.

The objective of the draft bill is to enhance national security, control immigration procedures, and introduce stricter penalties on foreigners, who violate entry and stay conditions, the minister said.

The draft bill also mentions that any foreigner "posing a threat to national security, sovereignty or the integrity of the nation will not be allowed into the country or will be denied the permission to stay in India."

It further mandates registration for foreigners upon arrival, restricting their movement, name changes, and access to protected and restricted areas. Educational institutions, hospitals and nursing homes will have to report of foreign nationals to immigration authorities, it added.