BJP MP loses temper in Lok Sabha, opposition takes swipe

NEW DELHI: A BJP MP lost his cool inside the Lok Sabha with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju rushing to him to calm him down as he shouted at his party colleagues.

Andaman and Nicobar MP Bishnu Pada Ray lost his temper and his ire appeared to be primarily directed at BJP chief whip Sanjay Jaiswal.

As he started shouting sitting on the treasury benches, members' attention turned towards him. Rijiju rushed to him and tried to calm him down.

Ray appeared agitated over his request over certain issues not being entertained. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal also asked him to calm down to which Ray reacted sharply.

Opposition MPs took a swipe at the BJP over Ray's outburst with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asking the chair to give time to Ray to speak, saying "his voice is being suppressed".

Later, Ray seemed to have calmed down and was seen countering the Congress MPs during the discussion on the supplementary demands for grants, excess grants and the Manipur Budget.