Centre admits to lack of fund allotment to Gujarat for Cyber Crime Prevention against Women, Children scheme

AHMEDABAD: The Union government, in a Lok Sabha reply on Tuesday, conceded that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not allocated a single rupee under the Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) scheme to Gujarat in the past four years.

The scheme, designed to bolster states and UTs with cyber forensic labs, junior cyber consultants, and specialized training for law enforcement, prosecutors, and judicial officers, has effectively stalled due to this financial freeze.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi pressed the Home Ministry for a state-wise, year-wise breakdown of funds allocated, disbursed, and utilized under the Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) scheme. In response, the Union Home Ministry provided nationwide data, revealing a glaring funding drought for Gujarat.

In 2017-18, the scheme's launch year, the Centre allocated Rs 2.72 crore to Gujarat. But the following year, 2018-19, saw a complete halt—not a single rupee was granted. A token sum of Rs 0.73 lakh trickled in for 2019-20, only for the funding to dry up entirely from 2020-21 to 2023-24.