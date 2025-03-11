Centre bans two J&K parties including Mirwaiz’s Awami Action Committee for five years

SRINAGAR: The Centre on Tuesday declared two Jammu and Kashmir-based parties -- Awami Action Committee of Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) led by Masroor Abbas Ansari -- as banned organisations for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
In a notification, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the Awami Action Committee (AAC) chaired by Umar Farooq is indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.
“The members of the AAC have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda to fuel secessionism in J&K. The leaders and members of the AAC have been involved in mobilising funds for perpetrating unlawful activities including supporting secessionist, separatist and terrorist activities in J&K,” read the notification.
It stated that different FIRs have been registered against Umar Farooq for anti-India speeches and for supporting bandh calls and calling for poll boycotts.
According to the notification, the central government is of the opinion that if there is no immediate curb or control of the unlawful activities of the AAC, it will use this opportunity to continue these and advocate secession of J&K while disputing its accession to the Union of India.
Invoking Section 3 of the UAPA, the central government imposed a five-year ban on AAC, effective immediately.
In a separate notification, the MHA also accused JKIM of indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.
The notification accused JKIM members of remaining involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in J&K.
The central government in the notification stated that failing to curb the anti-national activities would allow JKIM to continue advocating for J&K's secession, propagating false narratives, and disrupting public order.
Invoking Section 3(1) of the UAPA, the Centre declared JKIM as an unlawful association with immediate effect.
The notification specifies that this decision will remain in force for five years, subject to any order under Section 4 of the UAPA.