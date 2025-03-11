Congress MLAs protest in MP Assembly with plastic snakes, accuse govt of sitting on job vacancies 'like serpent'

BHOPAL: Congress MLAs on Tuesday staged a protest by carrying plastic snakes in the Madhya Pradesh assembly complex, alleging that the ruling BJP was sitting on government job vacancies "like a serpent".

A state minister later called the Congress' act "shameful" and said the opposition was misusing the Vidhan Sabha premises for a "photo-op".

Before the state budget session proceedings for the day commenced, Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, gathered in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the assembly building while carrying plastic snakes in baskets and placards.

They raised slogans, accusing the government of failing to provide jobs to the youth of the state.

Singhar claimed unemployment was rising in the state.

The youth were running from pillar to post for jobs, while recruitments have been stopped in government departments like police, education, irrigation and health, he further claimed.

"The BJP government is biting the youth like a snake in the name of jobs. This government is sitting like a serpent on jobs," the LoP charged.

"Hence, we held this symbolic protest to awaken the government on the issue of unemployment," he said.