Culture Ministry faces severe staff shortage, recruitment underway

NEW DELHI: The Culture Ministry, which oversees 42 subordinate offices, including museums, libraries, and associated organizations, is struggling with a significant staff shortage. Over 42 percent of various posts remain vacant. The ministry has a sanctioned strength of 280, but 79 positions remain unfilled.

One of its key agencies, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), responsible for protecting and maintaining 3,698 heritage sites across states and union territories, is also facing a workforce crisis. As of March 10, about 45 percent of positions in the ASI are vacant. The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and the National Museum in the national capital also have 82 and 103 vacancies, respectively.

The total sanctioned strength of the 42 subordinate offices, autonomous bodies, and attached institutions under the ministry is 15,276, but 6,516 positions remain vacant. The severe manpower shortage, especially in the ASI, was highlighted in the Lok Sabha by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Referring to the vacancies in the conservation branch of the ASI, Owaisi said, “With over 67 percent vacancies in the conservation branch, and significant shortfalls across key divisions, how does the ministry assure this House that centrally protected monuments are being adequately maintained and preserved? What specific measures are being taken to address the impact of these shortages on research, heritage, management, and conservation?”