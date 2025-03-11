Culture Ministry faces severe staff shortage, recruitment underway

NEW DELHI: The Culture Ministry, which oversees 42 subordinate offices, including museums, libraries, and associated organizations, is struggling with a significant staff shortage. Over 42 percent of various posts remain vacant. The ministry has a sanctioned strength of 280, but 79 positions remain unfilled.
One of its key agencies, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), responsible for protecting and maintaining 3,698 heritage sites across states and union territories, is also facing a workforce crisis. As of March 10, about 45 percent of positions in the ASI are vacant. The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and the National Museum in the national capital also have 82 and 103 vacancies, respectively.
The total sanctioned strength of the 42 subordinate offices, autonomous bodies, and attached institutions under the ministry is 15,276, but 6,516 positions remain vacant. The severe manpower shortage, especially in the ASI, was highlighted in the Lok Sabha by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
Referring to the vacancies in the conservation branch of the ASI, Owaisi said, “With over 67 percent vacancies in the conservation branch, and significant shortfalls across key divisions, how does the ministry assure this House that centrally protected monuments are being adequately maintained and preserved? What specific measures are being taken to address the impact of these shortages on research, heritage, management, and conservation?”
A parliamentary standing committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture, chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha from the Janata Dal (United), had also questioned the high number of vacancies in institutions responsible for preserving and promoting artistic activities. The panel urged the ministry to streamline the recruitment process and initiate hiring at the earliest.
Owaisi further alleged that the ASI has been influenced by Hindutva ideology. “What steps is this government taking to ensure that the ASI is detoxified? In the last 50 years, ASI has become a handmaiden of Hindutva ideology. Whether we will ensure that the ASI works according to our constitution that is based on secularism and pluralism,” he said.
Responding to the issue, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that most of the vacant posts under direct recruitment had already been reported to staffing agencies such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and are currently under consideration.
“Soon, appointments will be made to fill vacant posts. The Government is sensitive. It has been working to preserve its rich heritage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi… It is a priority of the Government to ensure recruitment is done with honesty and transparency,” said the minister.
Addressing the allegations of ASI following a Hindutva ideology, Shekhawat said, “For the last 10 years and eight months, Modi government has been working with the philosophy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas (Growth of all with the support of all). Some perhaps had privileges in the past but they are now in an equal category that they are having these kinds of thoughts.”