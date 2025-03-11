Dreaded Gangster Amas Sao killed in police encounter in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Notorious gangster Aman Sao, also known as Aman Sahu, was killed in a police encounter while being transported to Ranchi from Chhattisgarh on a transit remand. The encounter took place at Andhari Dhoda in Jharkhand’s Palamu district under Chainpur Block.

According to police sources, Aman Sahu attempted to escape after the vehicle transporting him met with an accident. Seizing the opportunity, some of his aides attacked the police convoy with a bomb. Amid the chaos, he managed to snatch an INSAS rifle from a police officer and started firing while trying to flee.

“When policemen tried to stop him, he started firing on them; the police personnel also fired in retaliation, in which Aman Sao was killed on the spot,” said a senior police official, requesting anonymity. One police personnel was reportedly injured in the incident.

Aman Sahu was being brought to Ranchi from Raipur for questioning in connection with the shooting of coal businessman Bipin Mishra in Bariatu on March 7 and NTPC DGM Kumar Gaurav in Hazaribagh on March 8. Earlier on Monday, Jharkhand DGP had stated, “Three gangsters -- Vikas Tiwari, Aman Srivastava, and Aman Sao are running their operations from inside jails, and raids have been conducted in the jails of Simdega and Hazaribagh.”