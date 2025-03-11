ECI invites political parties to discuss strengthening of election process within legal framework

NEW DELHI: Amid raging row over duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has written to all political parties, asking them to participate in a meeting to strengthen the election process within the legal framework indicating that such an interaction could take place at their convenience.
In the meantime, the ECI has also invited suggestions from all national and state parties to flag any unresolved issues by April 30 with concerned officials.
It is to be noted here that at a recent internal meeting of the Commission, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had directed junior poll officials to hold regular interactions with political parties, resolve issues and submit an action taken report by March 31. He had also urged the political parties to proactively use this mechanism of decentralised engagement.
The Commission’s initiative comes amid a massive row created by opposition parties over allegations of tampering of electoral rolls in last month’s assembly election in Delhi and the Maharashtra assembly elections last year.
The matter is creating ripples in the ongoing session of Parliament, as opposition members have been flagging the duplicate EPIC numbers issue.
The Congress has been demanding a discussion on the issue of the alleged discrepancies in voters’ lists in both Houses of Parliament with the TMC alleging “serious flaws” in the electoral rolls.
TMC member Saugata Roy raised the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha and said that the issue of “false voter lists” was recently pointed out by his party leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee showing papers with “same EPIC numbers in Murshidabad and Bardhaman constituencies and in Haryana.
This led to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asking Roy if the voter lists were prepared by the government. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, replied saying: “Entire Opposition collectively demands a discussion on the issue here.” Gandhi said that in every state, including Maharashtra, the voters’ lists have come under question.