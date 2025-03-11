ECI invites political parties to discuss strengthening of election process within legal framework

NEW DELHI: Amid raging row over duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has written to all political parties, asking them to participate in a meeting to strengthen the election process within the legal framework indicating that such an interaction could take place at their convenience.

In the meantime, the ECI has also invited suggestions from all national and state parties to flag any unresolved issues by April 30 with concerned officials.

It is to be noted here that at a recent internal meeting of the Commission, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had directed junior poll officials to hold regular interactions with political parties, resolve issues and submit an action taken report by March 31. He had also urged the political parties to proactively use this mechanism of decentralised engagement.

The Commission’s initiative comes amid a massive row created by opposition parties over allegations of tampering of electoral rolls in last month’s assembly election in Delhi and the Maharashtra assembly elections last year.