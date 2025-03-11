FIR lodged against Chhattisgarh Congressmen for rioting, obstructing ED officials

RAIPUR: An FIR has been registered against a Congress leader, Sunni Agrawal and 15-20 persons for rioting and obstructing the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The officials were returning in a car after the raid in the premises of ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday evening.
An FIR was filed by Raju Dhivar, 32, a car driver who was transporting ED officials back after a raid in Bhilai. The vehicle was obstructed by Congress supporters chanting slogans against the Central agency, a short distance from Baghel's residence. The driver also reported that a stone was thrown, damaging the car's window.
“Several Congress workers were demonstrating outside the Bhilai residence despite the announcement by the executive magistrate to maintain peace as the ED was carrying out its official tasks. While returning, around 15-20 protestors deliberately stopped the Innova car. Later, while the police were managing to facilitate our way, a person (later identified by some locals as Sunni Agrawal) threw a stone and damaged the glass at the driver’s gate. I am much frightened by this incident and seek action”, stated Dhivar in his FIR complaint.
After reviewing the complaint, the Bhilai police prima facie found the criminal acts apparently were committed and the case was registered under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (criminal code) Sections of 190 (crime committed by member of unlawful assembly), 191-2 (rioting), 221 (obstructing public servant in performance of duties), 126 (2) wrongful restraint, 132 (assaulting against a public servant), 324 (offense of mischief) and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
The ED team carried out raids at the residence of former Congress CM Bhupesh Baghel and his son Chaitanya in Bhilai, about 30 km from Raipur, on Monday, as part of a money laundering investigation against his son in the alleged liquor scam case
Chaitanya is suspected to be the "recipient" of the proceeds of crime of around Rs 2,161 crore have been generated by the suspects in the alleged liquor scam. In the entire exercise, about 14 premises were being raided in the state.
ED has served a notice to Baghel's son asking him to appear before it on March 15 for interrogation.