FIR lodged against Chhattisgarh Congressmen for rioting, obstructing ED officials

RAIPUR: An FIR has been registered against a Congress leader, Sunni Agrawal and 15-20 persons for rioting and obstructing the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The officials were returning in a car after the raid in the premises of ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday evening.

An FIR was filed by Raju Dhivar, 32, a car driver who was transporting ED officials back after a raid in Bhilai. The vehicle was obstructed by Congress supporters chanting slogans against the Central agency, a short distance from Baghel's residence. The driver also reported that a stone was thrown, damaging the car's window.

“Several Congress workers were demonstrating outside the Bhilai residence despite the announcement by the executive magistrate to maintain peace as the ED was carrying out its official tasks. While returning, around 15-20 protestors deliberately stopped the Innova car. Later, while the police were managing to facilitate our way, a person (later identified by some locals as Sunni Agrawal) threw a stone and damaged the glass at the driver’s gate. I am much frightened by this incident and seek action”, stated Dhivar in his FIR complaint.