Former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani's VIP to contest 60 seats in upcoming state elections

PATNA: The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), led by former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani, on Tuesday announced that it will contest 60 seats in the state assembly elections due in October-November this year.

The decision to field its candidates in 60 seats was taken at a meeting of the national and state working committee of the party held at Valmikinagar in West Champran district, Bihar.

On the concluding day of the two-day meeting on Tuesday, Sahani released the election manifesto of VIP for the upcoming assembly election.

Sahani said that the VIP would organise 50 rallies across the state before the declaration of election by the election commission and the model code of conduct coming into force.

The executive committee passed 12 resolutions altogether, reiterating its agitation for reservation to members of the fisher community in Bihar.

Though elections are more than eight months away, VIP has staked its claim on 60 assembly seats.VIP is currently a part of opposition grand alliance comprising RJD, Congress and Left parties.

VIP chief Sahani said that the party would collect Rs 10 crore as donation from people for the assembly election, which will be distributed among contestants. The entire state has been divided into eight zones where each functionary will be assigned a particular job during election.

VIP spokesperson Dev Jyoti said that the party would win at least 40 seats in the assembly election.

"Our leader Mukesh Sahani has been fighting for people's cause since 2014 and has increased the party's support base in every part of the state. VIP is now in a strong position to give a tough contest to ruling NDA," he said, adding that VIP would remain with the grand alliance.

"The relationship between RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani is very strong. It is not going to change," VIP spokesperson asserted.