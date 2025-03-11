Four killed, eight injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Reasi

JAMMU: Four persons were killed and eight others injured on Tuesday when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

The accident took place near Gangode area in the district when the driver reportedly lost control over the tempo traveller, causing it to roll into the deep gorge.

Immediately after the mishap, local police and SDRF personnel rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations, they said.

Three persons died on the spot, and one died on the way to the hospital, officials added.

Eight injured persons were shifted to the hospital.

"The vehicle was on its way from Jammu to Mahore. It rolled into deep gorge. In the mishap, three persons died on the spot, and one died on the way to the hospital. Six injured our of eight injured persons have been shifted to Jammu," said SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh.