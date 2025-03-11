Gujarat's healthcare system in crisis as vacancies soar, outsourcing surges

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s healthcare system is crumbling, with rising vacancies and an increasing reliance on outsourced staff. Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, in a startling Assembly revelation, admitted that 23% of posts in primary health centres and 15% in community health centres remain unfilled. The crisis runs deeper—75% of paramedical positions in community health centres and a staggering 88% in primary health centres are now staffed through contracts and outsourcing.

