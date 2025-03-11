India committed to empowering, protecting women, children: Minister Annpurna Devi at UN

NEW DELHI: India is committed to empowering and protecting women and children across the nation, said Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi.

Addressing the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York, the minister highlighted the transformative impact of flagship schemes, which have significantly contributed to improving health, nutrition, education, and economic opportunities for women and children.

Emphasising the need for strengthened implementation and outreach, the minister reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure that every woman and girl has access to their rights and entitlements.

She said the government of India reaffirms it’s “unwavering commitment to the empowerment, protection, and holistic development of women and children across the nation.”

She said that the welfare of women and children is at the core of India’s progress.

“Through a multi-pronged approach, we are working towards a future where every woman is empowered and every child is nurtured in a safe and supportive environment,” she said at the session, which began March 10.