India committed to empowering, protecting women, children: Minister Annpurna Devi at UN

NEW DELHI: India is committed to empowering and protecting women and children across the nation, said Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi.
Addressing the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York, the minister highlighted the transformative impact of flagship schemes, which have significantly contributed to improving health, nutrition, education, and economic opportunities for women and children.
Emphasising the need for strengthened implementation and outreach, the minister reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure that every woman and girl has access to their rights and entitlements.
She said the government of India reaffirms it’s “unwavering commitment to the empowerment, protection, and holistic development of women and children across the nation.”
She said that the welfare of women and children is at the core of India’s progress.
“Through a multi-pronged approach, we are working towards a future where every woman is empowered and every child is nurtured in a safe and supportive environment,” she said at the session, which began March 10.
While delivering India’s statement at the ministerial forum, she said that Indian women have established their unlimited capabilities and potential globally.
She also highlighted global progress and challenges in the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of women and the full realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the minister posted, “Today I feel proud to represent India at the @UNHeadquarters and to proclaim the power of women in the country and their progress. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the women of India have established their unlimited capabilities and potential to the entire world.”
The session witnessed large-scale participation from all UN member states, intergovernmental organizations, the private sector, philanthropists, academia, civil society, women’s collectives, and UN agencies.
CSW is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality, the rights and the empowerment of women.