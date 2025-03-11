Interview with Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | ‘Good governance, growth government’s priority’

Panch-turned-parliamentarian Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, 61, is acclaimed for his administrative skills. During his tenure, his party secured an outstanding mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha and this year’s urban body polls in the state. In an interaction with Ejaz Kaiser, the CM discusses political issues and reveals how Chhattisgarh is on a trajectory of growth. Excerpts:
How is the BJP keeping up its winning streak in the state?
The electoral supremacy the BJP attained, in fact, reflects the people’s approval of the state government’s initiatives and achievements in the past 13 months, as our governance remains committed to fulfilling the pledges under the ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’. The BJP secured historic success in the civic body polls, and the party continued to maintain its winning spell after the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Your appeal for a ‘triple engine sarkar’ yielded notable results.
With success come expectations. The unprecedented support for the BJP further strengthened the trust people earlier reposed in PM Modiji. We will attend to the genuine expectations and demands of people. Good governance will be our track record.
As a tribal CM, you often assert that ‘adivasis’ are real Hindus.
Chhattisgarh has a predominantly tribal population in Bastar (southern) and Sarguja (northern region). Several organisations are working to break the identity of tribals by misleading them and propagating that tribals are not Hindus. As part of the conspiracy, a larger surreptitious plan is in play to misguide and weaken Sanatan Dharma. From ‘Treta Yug’ to ‘Dwapar Yug’, those with Lord Ram were all Hindus, and tribals have a major role in Hindu mythology. How can the tribals not be real Hindus then!
You decided to act tough against alleged misuse of foreign funds for religious conversions.
Ever since Modiji took over as PM, there has been a restraint on forced religious conversions across the country. But we have information that there are many paid workers actively driving religious conversion. Where is the funding coming from? Resources from abroad are being allocated for health and education but not for religious conversion. There should be a thorough probe into such unlawful exercises.
Regarding Maoists, the same security apparatus existed during the previous Congress regime, but the campaign has been more effective under the BJP government. What worked?
It’s leadership and the vision of governance that ultimately matters. We gave Maoists the option to give up arms, join the mainstream, and be part of the development. We are ready for dialogue, but if anyone engages in firing or using explosives, then our responses will be much more stern.
Chhattisgarh has created a new Department of Good Governance and Convergence. The reason?
Chattisgarh is the first to take the initiative to ensure good governance, effective execution of welfare policies, credible e-public service guarantee, and an adept digital secretariat. The idea is to realise in a true sense the concept of Ram Rajya – one devoid of corruption, and with sense of responsibility and duty and development for all. Most departments have already adopted the practice of e-office, improving transparency.
Chhattisgarh offers ‘Intent to Invest’ letters through ‘Investor Connect’ meets but not through ‘Global Investors Meets’. Why?
We have prepared an extensive industrial policy for 2024-30. Organising ‘Global Investor Meet’ is being actively considered. The industrial policy, which is getting a very positive response, has innovation-driven proposals to drive economic growth, generate employment and foster sustainable industrial development. High-potential categories among industries are targeted with special incentives to attract investments. ‘Intent to Invest’ letters have been offered to over 30 big industrial groups through our ‘Investor Connect’ meets in Delhi and Mumbai. We have got investment proposals worth over Rs 1 lakh crore so far.
Congress says your government is remote-controlled from Nagpur and Delhi.
The Congress does not have any real issue against the BJP government, so it is coming out with baseless allegations. It is frustrated as it struggles with factionalism and infighting.
Have the many new faces in your Cabinet created any difficulty in good governance so far?
They may be new ministers, but they are experienced leaders who have worked in different capacities in the organisation and remained peoples’ representatives for years. Our young leaders in the cabinet are coming to grips with their ministerial responsibilities, navigating the challenges, and giving satisfactory results.