Interview with Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | ‘Good governance, growth government’s priority’

Panch-turned-parliamentarian Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, 61, is acclaimed for his administrative skills. During his tenure, his party secured an outstanding mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha and this year’s urban body polls in the state. In an interaction with Ejaz Kaiser, the CM discusses political issues and reveals how Chhattisgarh is on a trajectory of growth. Excerpts:

How is the BJP keeping up its winning streak in the state?

The electoral supremacy the BJP attained, in fact, reflects the people’s approval of the state government’s initiatives and achievements in the past 13 months, as our governance remains committed to fulfilling the pledges under the ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’. The BJP secured historic success in the civic body polls, and the party continued to maintain its winning spell after the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Your appeal for a ‘triple engine sarkar’ yielded notable results.

With success come expectations. The unprecedented support for the BJP further strengthened the trust people earlier reposed in PM Modiji. We will attend to the genuine expectations and demands of people. Good governance will be our track record.

As a tribal CM, you often assert that ‘adivasis’ are real Hindus.

Chhattisgarh has a predominantly tribal population in Bastar (southern) and Sarguja (northern region). Several organisations are working to break the identity of tribals by misleading them and propagating that tribals are not Hindus. As part of the conspiracy, a larger surreptitious plan is in play to misguide and weaken Sanatan Dharma. From ‘Treta Yug’ to ‘Dwapar Yug’, those with Lord Ram were all Hindus, and tribals have a major role in Hindu mythology. How can the tribals not be real Hindus then!