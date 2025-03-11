J&K government notifies CDF guidelines, MLAs to recommend Rs 3 crore annual development

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified guidelines for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for MLAs following approval from the cabinet. Legislators can now recommend developmental works worth Rs 3 crore annually in their constituencies.

“Consequent upon the decision taken by the Council of Ministers vide decision dated March 3, 2025, (CDF) scheme, the guidelines on Constituency Development Fund are hereby issued with immediate effect,” stated an order issued by Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Santosh D Vaidya.

Under the guidelines, each MLA can propose works for creating durable community assets based on local needs. The works will focus on priority areas such as drinking water, roads, education, public health, sanitation, power distribution, and tourist infrastructure to maximise the welfare of the people.

Each MLA can recommend projects worth up to Rs 3 crore per year to the District Development Commissioner (DDC) for execution in their constituency. Nominated members of the Assembly can also suggest works in any part of the Union Territory.

The works under the CDF must be developmental in nature and aimed at creating long-lasting assets. The funds cannot be used for revenue expenditure, hiring staff, or paying salaries.