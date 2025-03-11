J&K government notifies CDF guidelines, MLAs to recommend Rs 3 crore annual development

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified guidelines for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for MLAs following approval from the cabinet. Legislators can now recommend developmental works worth Rs 3 crore annually in their constituencies.
“Consequent upon the decision taken by the Council of Ministers vide decision dated March 3, 2025, (CDF) scheme, the guidelines on Constituency Development Fund are hereby issued with immediate effect,” stated an order issued by Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Santosh D Vaidya.
Under the guidelines, each MLA can propose works for creating durable community assets based on local needs. The works will focus on priority areas such as drinking water, roads, education, public health, sanitation, power distribution, and tourist infrastructure to maximise the welfare of the people.
Each MLA can recommend projects worth up to Rs 3 crore per year to the District Development Commissioner (DDC) for execution in their constituency. Nominated members of the Assembly can also suggest works in any part of the Union Territory.
The works under the CDF must be developmental in nature and aimed at creating long-lasting assets. The funds cannot be used for revenue expenditure, hiring staff, or paying salaries.
Only projects that can be completed within one year will be approved. However, in higher-altitude areas with shorter working seasons, projects may be sanctioned for up to two years with the MLA’s approval.
Payment for land acquisition is not permitted under the scheme. The land must either belong to the government or be donated voluntarily by community members without any preconditions. Such donated land must be legally transferred in due course.
MLAs have been advised to recommend individual works costing no more than Rs 10 lakh each. However, projects exceeding this amount may be considered in exceptional cases, provided they are completed within the stipulated time frame.
The Finance Department will allocate the full funds to the DDC at the start of each financial year. The DDCs, based on MLAs’ recommendations and technical estimates, will upload the approved CDF works on the BEAMS portal.
Certain works are not permitted under the scheme. These include office and residential buildings for central or state government departments, private individuals, or commercial organisations. Additionally, funds cannot be used for trusts, private institutions not recognised by the government, memorials, land acquisition, individual benefits outside approved schemes, places of worship, or any form of salary or revenue expenditure