Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha cancel sittings on March 13 ahead of Holi

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will not have their sitting on March 13, the eve of Holi, following a decision taken by the business advisory committees of both Houses on the matter.

The two houses have already declared a holiday on March 14, 2025, for Holi.

According to a bulletin issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat, members have been informed that as unanimously decided in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee and announced in the House, the sitting of the Rajya Sabha fixed for Thursday, March 13, 2025, has been cancelled.

"Accordingly, there will be no sitting of the House on that day," the bulletin further said.

The Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha has also decided to cancel the House's sitting on March 13.

It recommended that the Lok Sabha sit on Saturday, March 29, to compensate for the loss.