Man under police radar for waving poster of Yogi Adityanath in Nepal lands in Gorakhpur

LUCKNOW: A Nepalese man landed in trouble after waving a poster carrying UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's picture at a rally to welcome former Nepal king Gyanendra in Kathmandu on Sunday.
Claiming to be pursued by the Nepal police, the man landed in Gorakhpur on Tuesday.
Talking to media persons in Gorakhpur, the man, who identified himself as Pradeep Vikram Rana, denied having raised the poster at anyone's behest. He even denied having any acquaintance with the UP CM.
Claiming to be a strong votary of Nepal being reinstated as a Hindu rashtra, Rana said that sentiment prompted him to raise Yogi's poster at the rally to welcome the former Nepal king.
According to reports, thousands had gathered to welcome former King Gyanendra at Kathmandu airport following his return to the capital after three months on March 9.
Among those who had assembled in the pro-monarchy rally outside the airport included many who had raised Yogi Adityanath's posters. The incident sparked controversy as the Nepal government condemned the use of posters of a foreign country's leader.
Rana claimed that after the incident, the police sought to detain him. Following a police chase, he fled Kathmandu and crossed the Indo-Nepal border from the Raxaul side in Bihar and finally reached Gorakhpur by a passenger train.
Rana said no one incited him nor sponsored him as he was not short of money. He added that he would not return to Nepal until this government is ousted.