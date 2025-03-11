Man under police radar for waving poster of Yogi Adityanath in Nepal lands in Gorakhpur

LUCKNOW: A Nepalese man landed in trouble after waving a poster carrying UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's picture at a rally to welcome former Nepal king Gyanendra in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Claiming to be pursued by the Nepal police, the man landed in Gorakhpur on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons in Gorakhpur, the man, who identified himself as Pradeep Vikram Rana, denied having raised the poster at anyone's behest. He even denied having any acquaintance with the UP CM.

Claiming to be a strong votary of Nepal being reinstated as a Hindu rashtra, Rana said that sentiment prompted him to raise Yogi's poster at the rally to welcome the former Nepal king.