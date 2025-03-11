More earnings from freight: Railways

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee on Railways for 2025-26 has noted that net earnings of Railways have remained constant over the past three years, with projected revenue of Rs 3,041.31 crore for 2025-26. In its report submitted to the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Committee noted that passenger revenue (Rs 92,800 crore) remains significantly lower compared to freight revenue, which stands at nearly Rs 1,88,000 crore.

After reviewing these figures, the Parliamentary Standing Committee chaired by C M Ramesh recommended boosting passenger earnings by exploring alternative methods for revenue generation.