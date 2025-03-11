More earnings from freight: Railways

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee on Railways for 2025-26 has noted that net earnings of Railways have remained constant over the past three years, with projected revenue of Rs 3,041.31 crore for 2025-26. In its report submitted to the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Committee noted that passenger revenue (Rs 92,800 crore) remains significantly lower compared to freight revenue, which stands at nearly Rs 1,88,000 crore.
After reviewing these figures, the Parliamentary Standing Committee chaired by C M Ramesh recommended boosting passenger earnings by exploring alternative methods for revenue generation.
This includes enhancing services-based revenue, improving onboard amenities, and expanding the passenger base by encouraging passengers to transition from road and air transport to more sustainable railway alternatives.
On safety issues, the Committee observed that persistent waterlogging at railway underbridges continues to cause significant inconvenience. To address this, the Committee urged the Railways to allocate sufficient budgetary provisions for structural improvements, such as adjusting bridge heights, incorporating advanced technology, and implementing efficient drainage systems, alongside regular maintenance.