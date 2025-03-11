Northeast is experiencing peace today, under BJP's tenure: Amit Shah at ABVP event

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the most significant achievement of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been to reduce the distance between the Northeast and the rest of the country.

Addressing an event organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for students from the northeast in the national capital, Shah said, “By 2027, every capital of the Northeast will be connected by train, plane, and road.”

The Minister also highlighted achievements made in restoring peace in the region. He said, “There has been a significant reduction in violence across the region under the BJP’s tenure. Violent incidents decreased by 70 percent— from 11,000 cases between 2004 and 2014 to 3,428 between 2014 and 2024. Security force fatalities have also dropped by 70 percent, while civilian deaths have reduced by 89 percent over the past decade.”

Crediting these achievements to various peace pacts entered into by insurgent groups with the governments at the centre and in the states, Shah said, “We have signed 12 major accords with various armed groups in the Northeast over the last 10 years. The Northeast is experiencing peace today. Be it Meghalaya, Arunachal, Assam, Nagaland, or Mizoram, we have signed agreements with all armed groups, and more than 10,500 insurgents have laid down their arms and joined the mainstream.”

The Home Minister commended PM Modi’s leadership, praising his dedicated focus on the Northeast’s development and peace, as he also emphasised that stability “is essential for progress, and he has prioritised this region with consistent efforts and has made 78 visits to the region (excluding Assam) since he assumed power at the Centre.

Detailing the development plans in the region, Shah said, there “is going to be a semiconductor plant worth Rs 2,700 crore in Assam and an overall investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the region.”

Shah also assured the youth that within the next 10 years, no child or youth from the region would need to leave for work elsewhere, as employment opportunities would be available within the Northeast.