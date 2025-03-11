PM Modi arrives in Mauritius, greeted with traditional Bihari welcome by Indian diaspora

PORT LOUIS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Mauritius, with the women from the community honouring him through a traditional Bihari cultural performance known as Geet Gawai.

Geet Gawai is a traditional Bhojpuri musical ensemble that embodies the rich cultural heritage brought to Mauritius by women from the Bhojpuri belt of India.

"Deeply touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Mauritius. Their strong connection to Indian heritage, culture and values is truly inspiring. This bond of history and heart continues to thrive across generations," Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi was seen enjoying the traditional song.

As he reached the hotel in Mauritius, he was accorded a warm welcome by Indian community. The members at the hotel welcomed him with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', as they waved the Indian tricolour flag.

In recognition of its cultural significance, Geet Gawai was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2016.

According to the singers, Geet Gawai holds deep significance in life events, especially weddings, where it begins with invocations to deities.

Modi landed in Mauritius on Tuesday and was welcomed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport by his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam with a garland.

"Landed in Mauritius. I am grateful to my friend, PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit is a wonderful opportunity to engage with a valued friend and explore new avenues for collaboration in various sectors," Modi posted on X.

"Today, I will be meeting President Dharam Gokhool, PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and addressing a community programme in the evening," the post said.

Ramgoolam was joined by the Deputy Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Mauritius, Speaker of the National Assembly, Leader of the Opposition, Foreign Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Chairperson of Grand Port District Council and many others.

There were a total of 200 dignitaries present to welcome Modi.

Modi will call on the president of Mauritius, meet the prime minister, and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in the island nation.