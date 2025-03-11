Promises to be fulfilled when funds available : Ajit Pawar

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra budget does not provide funds for the Mahayuti’s flagship welfare schemes, which were promised during the Assembly elections. Finance Minister Ajit Pawar admitted hat the promises will be implemented as and when funds are available.

The schemes include raising monthly financial aid under Ladli Bahina from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 and farm loan waivers. The government initially promised to spend Rs 46,000 crore on the scheme for needy and poor women. Initially, over two crore women were eligible for this scheme, but gradually, their numbers are being slashed down, citing various criteria.

However, in the budget, the government earmarked only Rs 36,000 crore against the initial Rs 46,000 crore promise.

Pawar said that while they made promises to increase financial assistance, it will be done soon when they get the money.