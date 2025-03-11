Punjab BJP writes to MPs from state seeking resolution denouncing Congress MP, SP MLA who praised Aurangzeb

CHANDIGARH: The controversy surrounding Aurangzeb, which started in Maharashtra after Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi praised the Mughal emperor and was later joined by Congress MP from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh Imran Masood, is now echoing in Punjab. The state BJP has shot off letters to all MPs from Punjab in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha asking them to move a resolution denouncing these individuals.

A letter written by senior spokesman of the Punjab BJP Pritpal Singh Baliawal to all MPs from Punjab in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha states, "Recently, Congress MP Imran Masood and Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi made statements glorifying Aurangzeb, a ruler whose reign was marked by brutal oppression, forced conversions, and the martyrdom of Sikh gurus and countless innocent people. Such remarks are not only historically insensitive but also deeply hurtful to the Sikh community and all those who value justice and freedom."

"We strongly condemn these statements and call upon all MPs from Punjab to introduce a resolution denouncing these individuals. It is imperative to educate such leaders about Sikh history and the atrocities committed by Aurangzeb so that no one in the future dares to glorify such tyrants. We sincerely hope you will raise your voice in Parliament and ensure that the sentiments of the people of Punjab are heard at the national level," it read.

The letter also mentioned that after 41 years of relentless struggle, the sentencing of Sajjan Kumar, one of the key perpetrators of the 1984 Sikh genocide, marks a significant victory for justice. "This verdict is not only a moment of solace for the victims' families but also sets a strong precedent against impunity for such heinous crimes. It was only due to the SIT constituted by the Modi government in 2015 that Kumar's conviction became possible. Investigations into other cases are ongoing, and we hope justice will soon be delivered to all victims," it added.