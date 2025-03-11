Rajasthan High Court allows abortion for 13-year-old rape victim who is seven months pregnant

JAIPUR: In a major directive, the Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court has granted permission for a 13-year-old rape victim to undergo an abortion at seven months of pregnancy. Justice Sudesh Bansal, in his order, stated that forcing the minor to deliver would subject her to lifelong suffering, including challenges related to child maintenance and other complications.

The court highlighted the potential harm to the victim's mental health if she were compelled to give birth, emphasizing that such concerns could not be ignored. Consequently, the court directed the Superintendent of Mahila Hospital, Sanganer (Jaipur), to ensure the necessary medical arrangements for the minor’s abortion.

The victim is scheduled to appear before the medical board on March 12, where the Superintendent has been instructed to facilitate all required procedures. In addition, the State Legal Services Authority has been directed to provide financial assistance to the victim. If the fetus is found to be alive post-abortion, the state government will bear the cost of its upbringing. In case of fetal demise, a DNA sample will be preserved for further investigation.

Medical experts have noted that in cases of delivery at seven months, approximately eight out of ten newborns survive. However, they cautioned that premature birth at this stage carries significant risks, including potential physical and mental disabilities.