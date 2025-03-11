Russia remains top arms supplier to India: SIPRI report

The largest share of India’s imports came from Russia (36 per cent); however, this was a significantly smaller share than in 2015–19 (55 per cent) and 2010–14 (72 per cent). Going by the trends, “India is shifting its arms supply relations towards Western suppliers, most notably France, Israel and the USA.”

As per the SIPRI report, “Despite recent public declarations from the two sides that relations between India and Russia remain friendly, the shift is also visible in India’s new and planned orders for major arms, most of which will come from Western suppliers.”

Russia’s decreasing share in Indian Defence import

Arms exports by Russia dropped by 64 per cent between 2015–19 and 2020–24. Russia accounted for 7.8 per cent of global arms exports in 2020–24.

The decline in Russia’s arms exports started before its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In 2020 and 2021 export volumes were much smaller (ranging from 22 to 73 percent lower) than in any year of the preceding two decades (i.e. 2000–19).

This was largely as a result of a decrease in orders from China and India (see the importer section below). In 2024 the volume of Russian arms exports remained at around the same level as in 2023, which was 47 per cent lower than in 2022.

The decrease since 2022 is likely mostly related to Russia’s decision to prioritize the production of major arms for its armed forces over those for export. The effects of multilateral trade sanctions imposed on Russia and increased pressure from the USA and its allies on states to avoid buying Russian arms.