Three BSF personnel killed after vehicle falls into gorge in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed while 14 others injured when a vehicle they were travelling in fell down into a 100 ft deep gorge in Manipur on Tuesday.
The accident occurred at around 4 pm near South Changoubung village in the hilly Kangpokpi district when 16 personnel were travelling to their 37th battalion camp after duties.
The vehicle, provided to the G Coy of the BSF battalion by the state administration for law and order duty, was being driven by a civilian driver.
All 17, including the driver, were injured. Later, three personnel succumbed to their injuries.
Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla expressed sorrow over the incident.
“Manipur Governor, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident in Changoubung village, Kangpokpi district, where three BSF personnel lost their lives. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Raj Bhavan Manipur posted on X.