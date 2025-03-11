Three BSF personnel killed after vehicle falls into gorge in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed while 14 others injured when a vehicle they were travelling in fell down into a 100 ft deep gorge in Manipur on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at around 4 pm near South Changoubung village in the hilly Kangpokpi district when 16 personnel were travelling to their 37th battalion camp after duties.

The vehicle, provided to the G Coy of the BSF battalion by the state administration for law and order duty, was being driven by a civilian driver.