Top global spy chiefs to converge in India for crucial talks on intelligence sharing

NEW DELHI: The US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Canadian spy chief Daniel Rogers and Britain's MI6 boss Richard Moore will be among top global intelligence czars converging in India this weekend to attend a security conclave, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is set to chair the conclave on March 16 which is expected to deliberate on ways to enhance intelligence-sharing to combat terrorism and various transnational crimes.

Intelligence chiefs of Australia, Germany, New Zealand and several other friendly countries of India are also expected to join the deliberations to be held in New Delhi.

Gabbard is visiting India as part of a multi-nation tour of Japan, Thailand and France.

It will be the first high-level visit to India by a top official of the Donald Trump administration.

Besides attending the intelligence chiefs' conclave, Gabbard is likely to address the Raisina Dialogue and hold a one-on-one meeting with NSA Doval.

It is learnt that the US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) will arrive in India on March 15.

Last month, Gabbard met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington DC.

The conclave of the security and intelligence chiefs is expected to bring together heads and deputy heads of the intelligence and security organisations of around 20 nations.

In their deliberations, the intelligence chiefs are also expected to focus on various global challenges including implications of the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in the Middle East.

The security and intelligence chiefs are also likely to discuss ways to deal with terror financing as well as crimes in the digital space, the people cited above said.

The visit to India by Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) chief Rogers is taking place amid frosty ties between the two countries over the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case.

The relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September 2023 of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar on Canadian soil.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

The relations nosedived further in the second half of last year after Ottawa linked several Indian diplomats including High Commissioner Sanjay Verma to the murder of Nijjar.