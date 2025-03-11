Will intensify protest in Parliament against Hindi imposition: DMK MP

NEW DELHI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran said on Monday that his party will intensify its protest in Parliament against the Centre’s move to impose ‘Hindi’ in Tamil Nadu.

He told this paper that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is trying to cover up the ‘NEET exam fiasco’ by bringing up the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu. “Tamil Nadu has been following the two-language policy for several years, and successfully implemented it. The minister suddenly devised the three-language policy to cover up the NEET fiasco,” he said.

Maran also strongly contested Pradhan’s claim that the Tamil Nadu government had agreed to sign the education policy. “Pradhan lied by saying that the DMK government had agreed to sign NEP. DMK never agreed to NEP or the three-language policy. All we said was that we can’t. Why should our students in Tamil Nadu learn three languages, whereas students from North India learn only one? They don’t even read English,” he said.

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu has the highest enrollment rate in the country. “We have good administrative systems, and our enrollment rate is the highest in the country. It is higher than even the national average. Why do you want to derail us?”