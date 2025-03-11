Youths tonsured, paraded by police for going overboard celebrating India's Champions Trophy win in MP

BHOPAL: Youngsters in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, who reportedly went overboard celebrating India’s Champions Trophy victory on Sunday night, have faced unusual punishment from local police.

The police allegedly got the concerned youths tonsured and then publicly paraded them on the road in Dewas city, reportedly in the name of recreating the dangerous Sunday late-night celebrations.

Videos of youths with tonsured heads being taken into police custody on Monday evening went viral, prompting third-term local BJP MLA Gayatri Raje Puar to meet Dewas District Police Superintendent Punit Gehlot the following day.

“Not just the nine youngsters, but the entire country was celebrating India’s Champions Trophy title triumph. They are not habitual criminals, so the act of tonsuring their heads and publicly parading them on the road is unwarranted. The family members of the concerned youths accompanied me to the SP Dewas office on Tuesday morning. We’ve condemned the unimaginable punishment given to the youths. The SP has promised a thorough probe into the entire matter,” the BJP MLA said.

The SP-Dewas Punit Gahlot, meanwhile, said that “a probe has been instituted into the entire series of incidents starting from the Sunday late-night celebrations to the Monday evening development. The probe will be conducted from all possible angles by the additional SP Jaiveer Singh Bhadoria in a time-bound manner. The probe will be completed within seven days, and those found at fault will have to face appropriate action.”