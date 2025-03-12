Ahead of MP budget, Congress MLAs chain themselves to protest against state's 'rising' debt

BHOPAL: Ahead of Wednesday's presentation of the Madhya Pradesh budget, Congress MLAs tied themselves with iron chains to protest against the state's "increased" loan and accused the BJP government of burdening the public financially.

Led by the leader of opposition Umang Singhar and former minister Sachin Yadav, they reached the state assembly premises with black cloth-wrapped bundles, symbolising the budget, and holding placards.

They tied themselves in chains to highlight the state's "increased loans".

Singhar told reporters that the BJP government has been taking huge loans due to which the state's people have been burdened with debt.

Due to the increased loans, every person in the state carries a debt of more than Rs 50,000, the Congress leader claimed. But the government does not want to talk about employment, farmers, Dalits, OBCs, tribals and women, he said.