Amid demand for liquor ban, J&K government launches bids for 305 liquor shops in UT

SRINAGAR: Amid growing demands to ban the sale and consumption of liquor, with legislators introducing a Private Members Bill in the J&K Assembly, the Jammu and Kashmir government has launched bids for 305 liquor shops in the UT.
The government will also facilitate setting up of liquor vendors in tourist places having high revenue potential.
The Excise Policy 2025-26, has been released by the finance department, which is headed by chief minister Omar Abdullah. It says the policy is meant to provide choice of liquor brands and places for consumption to its consumers and a level playing field to all the stakeholders.
The Excise department invited bids for 305 liquor vends in J&K, including 291 in Jammu region and 14 in the Valley on February 15, 2025.
According to the Office of Chief Minister, 271 vends got allotted through e-auction while the rest 34 locations are being put to re-auction and bidding process for these 34 vends will take place on March 17.
In the Valley, liquor shops would be opened at 14 locations including tourist destinations of Sonamarg, Pahalgam and Gulmarg and at Baramulla, Uri and Kupwara in north Kashmir.
The liquor shops are also coming up in seven wards of Srinagar city.
Not only opening more liquor shops, the Excise Department will also facilitate setting up liquor vends having high revenue potential in tourist locations in the government-owned/maintained Tourist facilities of JKTDC/Tourism Department/Tourism Development Authorities wherever possible.
To encourage the transition from high to low alcohol content beverages, the Excise Department shall issue a license for retail vend of Beer and RTD in JKTDC/Tourism Establishments/ Tourism Development Authorities/Airports at the locations permitted by the Excise Commissioner after seeking NoC from the concerned District Magistrate/ concerned department/authority.
“In view of conducive climatic conditions for processing of special spirits in the UT of J&K, processing and maturation of special spirits shall be encouraged for domestic use as well as export outside India,” states the Excise policy.
The revenue generated from liquor has nearly tripled from Rs 991.55 crores in 2013-14 to Rs 2486 crores in 2023-24 in J&K.
As alcohol usage has increased over the years, the voices to get it banned to save future generations of Jammu and Kashmir are also getting shriller. Three legislators, including two from the opposition and one from ruling NC, have moved Private Members Bills in the Legislative Assembly to seek a complete ban on sale and consumption of liquor in J&K.
The religious leaders, civil society members and traders have also supported the demands for banning the use of alcohol in J&K. The Congress and CPI (M), which are allies of the Omar Abdullah government, have hinted at supporting the Private Members bills moved by legislators seeking a ban on liquor in J&K.
The opposition PDP has also launched a signature campaign to press for a ban on liquor in J&K.