Amid demand for liquor ban, J&K government launches bids for 305 liquor shops in UT

SRINAGAR: Amid growing demands to ban the sale and consumption of liquor, with legislators introducing a Private Members Bill in the J&K Assembly, the Jammu and Kashmir government has launched bids for 305 liquor shops in the UT.

The government will also facilitate setting up of liquor vendors in tourist places having high revenue potential.

The Excise Policy 2025-26, has been released by the finance department, which is headed by chief minister Omar Abdullah. It says the policy is meant to provide choice of liquor brands and places for consumption to its consumers and a level playing field to all the stakeholders.

The Excise department invited bids for 305 liquor vends in J&K, including 291 in Jammu region and 14 in the Valley on February 15, 2025.

According to the Office of Chief Minister, 271 vends got allotted through e-auction while the rest 34 locations are being put to re-auction and bidding process for these 34 vends will take place on March 17.