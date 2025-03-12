Amid row over duplicate voter cards, EC calls for discussion with parties

NEW DELHI: Amid the raging row over duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers, the Election Commission (EC) has written to all political parties, asking them to participate in a meeting to strengthen the election process within the legal framework, indicating that such an interaction could take place at their convenience.

In the meantime, the poll panel also invited suggestions from all national and regional parties to flag unresolved election issues by April 30 with concerned officials.

At a recent internal meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar had directed poll officials to hold regular interactions with political parties, resolve issues and submit an action taken report by March 31. He had also urged political parties to proactively use this mechanism of decentralised engagement.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday afternoon met the EC to raise the issue of duplicate EPIC numbers. The Commission in a statement said it had assured the delegation that all concerns “including duplicate EPIC numbers, duplicate, shifted and dead voters and illegal migrants will be resolved by each Booth Level Officer and concerned Electoral Registration Officer with active participation of Booth Level Agents appointed by parties”.