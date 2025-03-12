Amritpal granted 54-day leave amid detention: Centre informs Punjab & Haryana HC

CHANDIGARH: The Union Government on Wednesday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the Member of Parliament from Khadoor, Sahib Amritpal Singh, has been granted 54 days’ leave.
This information was furnished before the Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel as the matter came up for resumed hearing.
Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain, along with advocate Dheeraj Jain, placed before the division bench the letter dated March 11 issued from the Lok Sabha secretariat granting leave of absence of 54 days from June 24, 2024 to July 2, 2024, and from July 22, 2024 to August 9, 2024, and again from November 25, 2024 to December 20, 2024.
During the hearing, the Bench noted that Singh’s concern had been addressed by the letter from the Lok Sabha secretariat.
"Since the petitioner’s apprehensions regarding the disqualification from parliament due to absence stands alleviated the relief sought is effectively satisfied," observed the bench.
Referring to his other prayer requesting for authorisation to meet officials and ministers regarding the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to address local development projects, the Bench asserted it was of the view that the conduct of parliamentary sessions was governed by a certain set of rules.
"Therefore, it would be appropriate for the petitioner to prefer a representation to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.’’
The Lok Sabha Speaker constituted a 15-member committee to examine leave application of Members of Parliament, including Amritpal Singh.
Senior lawyer Anupam Gupta appeared for the state of Punjab and senior lawyer RS Bain represented Amritpal.
In his petition, Amritpal Singh had sought permission to attend parliamentary sessions, arguing that his prolonged absence violates his constitutional rights and leaves his constituency unrepresented.
He also pointed out that an absence exceeding 60 days could result in his seat being declared vacant.
He had submitted that he had requested permission from the Lok Sabha Speaker on 30 November last year to attend the parliamentary session and was informed that he had already been absent from sittings for 46 days.
Despite representations to the Deputy Commissioner, he has not received a response, prompting him to seek judicial intervention.
Singh had also requested authorisation to meet officials and ministers regarding the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to address local development projects.
Amritpal Singh has been lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam under the National Security Act since 23 April 2023.