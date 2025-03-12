Amritpal granted 54-day leave amid detention: Centre informs Punjab & Haryana HC

CHANDIGARH: The Union Government on Wednesday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the Member of Parliament from Khadoor, Sahib Amritpal Singh, has been granted 54 days’ leave.

This information was furnished before the Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel as the matter came up for resumed hearing.

Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain, along with advocate Dheeraj Jain, placed before the division bench the letter dated March 11 issued from the Lok Sabha secretariat granting leave of absence of 54 days from June 24, 2024 to July 2, 2024, and from July 22, 2024 to August 9, 2024, and again from November 25, 2024 to December 20, 2024.

During the hearing, the Bench noted that Singh’s concern had been addressed by the letter from the Lok Sabha secretariat.

"Since the petitioner’s apprehensions regarding the disqualification from parliament due to absence stands alleviated the relief sought is effectively satisfied," observed the bench.

Referring to his other prayer requesting for authorisation to meet officials and ministers regarding the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to address local development projects, the Bench asserted it was of the view that the conduct of parliamentary sessions was governed by a certain set of rules.

"Therefore, it would be appropriate for the petitioner to prefer a representation to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.’’