Army jawan hit by suspected sniper fire along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

SRINAGAR: An army jawan manning a border outpost along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri was injured in suspected sniper fire from across the LoC on Wednesday.

Defence sources said the soldier manning a forward post in Kalsiyan area of Nowshera sector of Rajouri was hit by a bullet fired from across the LoC.

They said the injured soldier was evacuated to the military hospital in Udhampur for specialised treatment. Immediately after the incident, the army personnel sounded high alert and launched a search operation in the area.

The drones have also been pressed into service by the army men.

Last month on the call of Pakistan, a flag meeting was held between Indian and Pakistani army officials at the LoC in Chakan Da Bagh in J&K’s Poonch district to reduce the border tension.

The flag meeting was held after ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri districts.

There were a few sniping incidents in which at least two Indian soldiers manning their posts on this side of LoC in Poonch were injured. On February 11, an IED blast took place along the LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu, suspected to be triggered by militants in which an army captain and a jawan were killed. Another soldier was injured in the explosion.