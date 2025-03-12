Bihar mayor's holi break call to accommodate Jumma prayers triggers row

PATNA: A woman mayor in Bihar on Wednesday demanded a two-hour break during Holi celebrations on March 14 to facilitate Jumma (Friday's) prayers, stoking a fresh controversy in the state.

The mayor of Darbhanga, Anjum Ara, who is associated with Nitish Kumar's JD(U), suggested that Holi celebrations should be stopped between 12:30 pm and 2 pm on March 14, which coincides with Jumma (Friday's) prayers.

"We have a solution to the possible conflict over the matter. The Holi celebrations should be stopped for two hours so that Jumma prayers can be performed without any hassle," said the mayor, adding that the timing of Jumma prayers cannot be extended.

She also requested that Holi revelers avoid mosques or prayer sites during this period.