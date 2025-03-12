Bihar mayor's holi break call to accommodate Jumma prayers triggers row

PATNA: A woman mayor in Bihar on Wednesday demanded a two-hour break during Holi celebrations on March 14 to facilitate Jumma (Friday's) prayers, stoking a fresh controversy in the state.
The mayor of Darbhanga, Anjum Ara, who is associated with Nitish Kumar's JD(U), suggested that Holi celebrations should be stopped between 12:30 pm and 2 pm on March 14, which coincides with Jumma (Friday's) prayers.
"We have a solution to the possible conflict over the matter. The Holi celebrations should be stopped for two hours so that Jumma prayers can be performed without any hassle," said the mayor, adding that the timing of Jumma prayers cannot be extended.
She also requested that Holi revelers avoid mosques or prayer sites during this period.
Hours after her statement went viral on social media, JD(U) minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary said that she should be expelled from the party if she is still associated with it.
Choudhary, considered close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stated that such a statement should have been avoided.
BJP MLA from Bisfi, Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, slammed Mayor Anjum Ara over her Holi advocacy, accusing her of having a 'terrorist mentality.'
He asserted that Holi celebrations should continue without interruption and warned of strict action if anybody attempted to disrupt th celebrations. "The mayor of Darbhanga is a woman of a Ghazwa-e-Hind and a terrorist mentality. Her family has a long history of this," he said, adding, "Why are leaders of RJD, Congress, and Left parties silent about the mayor's statement?"
BJP MLA from Darbhanga town, Sanjay Saraogi, who is a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, also echoed similar sentiments and said that the mayor's statement was not acceptable.
Talking to media persons, Saraogi said that people should respect all religions. "Sanatan Dharma gives a message of love, affection, and brotherhood," he added.
Following the criticism, the mayor later expressed regret over her remarks.
"I apologize if my statement has hurt the sentiments of anybody," she said in a statement released on Wednesday. She, however, demanded action against those who tried to drag her family into controversy by making false accusations.