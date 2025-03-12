BJP to form triple-engine government after sweep in Haryana civic elections, wins nine of 10 mayoral polls

In Karnal, Union minister and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s loyalist Renu Bala Gupta of the BJP defeated Manoj Kumar Wadhwa of the Congress by a margin of 25,359 votes for the third consecutive time.

The BJP also emerged victorious in Faridabad, with its candidate Praveen Joshi defeating Lata Rani of Congress by 3.16 lakh votes. While in the high-stakes Gurugram, Raj Rani Malhotra of BJP triumphed over Seema Pahuja of Congress by 1.79 lakh votes. In Panipat, Komal Saini of the BJP defeated Savita Garg of Congress to become the new Mayor by 1.62 lakh votes and Rajiv Jain of BJP secured 57,858 votes to win the Mayoral seat in Sonipat. While in Yamunanagar, Suman Bahmani of the saffron party defeated Kirna Devi of Congress.

In the two mayoral bypolls, Rajiv Jain of the saffron party defeated Kamal Dewan of Congress in Sonepat, while Shalaija Sachdeva of the BJP defeated Amisha Chawla of the Congress in Ambala by 20,487 votes. On the other hand Praveen Popli of the BJP won the mayoral poll in Hisar, defeating Krishan Singla of the grand old party.

Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, while thanking the voters for reposing their faith in the party once again, asserted that the BJP’s dream of forming a triple-engine government in the state has now been realized.

Haryana’s Energy, Transport and Labor Minister Anil Vij said that that in Ambala Cantonment Municipal Council as well, BJP candidates’ secured victory in 25 out of 32 seats, including the president’s seat, with a massive majority. This success, he said, is a reward for the relentless efforts put into development in Ambala Cantonment by him.

He further said that "With the cooperation of all candidates, whether they won or lost, we will take Ambala Cantonment to new heights of development." He said that in the state’s municipal elections, people have once again expressed their support for Narendra Modi’s politics of development.