Chhattisgarh’s Kanger Valley National Park to be India's new UNESCO heritage claimant

RAIPUR: In a significant achievement for Chhattisgarh's tourism, the state’s Kanger Valley National Park is India's new UNESCO heritage claimant with its unique biodiversity.

The park has been included in the tentative list of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites, marking the first site in Chhattisgarh to achieve this prestigious recognition.

It was an arduous journey to get the exceptional beauty and historical importance of Kanger Valley recognised to this stage. In December 2023, the Chhattisgarh government and the Archaeological Survey of India planned to facilitate global awareness of this amazing site.

Experts carried out an in-depth study about its biodiversity, archaeological ancestry and unique ecosystem and later, a proposal was sent to include its name in the UNESCO tentative list. Chhattisgarh achieved the first vital step to get entry into the special list carrying names of places that can be declared as World Heritage in future. The state keeps its hopes alive that Kanger Valley will get the status of permanent World Heritage in the coming years.

“It is a matter of pride for the state that Kanger Valley has been included in the UNESCO Tentative List, which will open up new possibilities in tourism and employment. We will continue to work together to preserve our heritage in the future”, said Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh chief minister.