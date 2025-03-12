Chhattisgarh’s Kanger Valley National Park to be India's new UNESCO heritage claimant

RAIPUR: In a significant achievement for Chhattisgarh's tourism, the state’s Kanger Valley National Park is India's new UNESCO heritage claimant with its unique biodiversity.
The park has been included in the tentative list of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites, marking the first site in Chhattisgarh to achieve this prestigious recognition.
It was an arduous journey to get the exceptional beauty and historical importance of Kanger Valley recognised to this stage. In December 2023, the Chhattisgarh government and the Archaeological Survey of India planned to facilitate global awareness of this amazing site.
Experts carried out an in-depth study about its biodiversity, archaeological ancestry and unique ecosystem and later, a proposal was sent to include its name in the UNESCO tentative list. Chhattisgarh achieved the first vital step to get entry into the special list carrying names of places that can be declared as World Heritage in future. The state keeps its hopes alive that Kanger Valley will get the status of permanent World Heritage in the coming years.
“It is a matter of pride for the state that Kanger Valley has been included in the UNESCO Tentative List, which will open up new possibilities in tourism and employment. We will continue to work together to preserve our heritage in the future”, said Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh chief minister.
A government spokesperson said that Kanger Valley is not just a forest, it is an incredible realm that for many, appears like a fairy tale world.
The region, with more than 15 mysterious caves such as Kotamsar, Kailash and Dandak caves, looks no less than a mystical world. The 15 limestone caves in the Valley are not only geological wonders but also narrate archaeological stories.
Various rare animals—otters, mouse deer, giant squirrels, Lethis softshell turtles, and wild wolves, among others thrive in this park. More than 200 bird species wing their way above in the sky with a colorful carpet of over 900 plants on the ground. Across this bio-geography landscape, over 140 different butterflies fill the air with colour.
In the surrounding villages inhabited by Dhruva and Gond tribes, the Kanger Valley forest is not just a jungle but a part of their culture and life. With the increase in tourism, new employment opportunities will also open up for the locals.
A few months ago, Dhudmaras village of Bastar gained the attention of the world with its simplicity and has been included in the top 20 villages of the world by joining the UNWTO's "Best Tourist Village" promotion programme. Now Kanger Valley has taken the regional glory to another height.