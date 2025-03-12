Five members of family consume poison in Bihar; three dead, two critical

PATNA: A man allegedly poisoned his four minor children in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, resulting in the deaths of three, while he and his youngest son are undergoing treatment, police said on Wednesday.

Arvind Kumar, an electronics goods dealer, reportedly laced food with a poisonous substance and offered it to his children at their residence in Balwania village under the Bihiyan police station limits late on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when relatives found Arvind’s room locked from the inside. Upon breaking open the door, they discovered Arvind and his four children—two sons and two daughters—lying unconscious on the bed.

The victims were rushed to Sadar Hospital in Ara, where three of the children were declared dead on arrival. Arvind and his son, Adarsh Kumar (5), are currently receiving treatment.