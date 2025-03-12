Five members of family consume poison in Bihar; three dead, two critical

PATNA: A man allegedly poisoned his four minor children in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, resulting in the deaths of three, while he and his youngest son are undergoing treatment, police said on Wednesday.
Arvind Kumar, an electronics goods dealer, reportedly laced food with a poisonous substance and offered it to his children at their residence in Balwania village under the Bihiyan police station limits late on Tuesday.
The incident came to light on Wednesday when relatives found Arvind’s room locked from the inside. Upon breaking open the door, they discovered Arvind and his four children—two sons and two daughters—lying unconscious on the bed.
The victims were rushed to Sadar Hospital in Ara, where three of the children were declared dead on arrival. Arvind and his son, Adarsh Kumar (5), are currently receiving treatment.
Doctors confirmed that the victims had consumed pesticides. “The viscera of the deceased has been preserved and will be sent to the state forensic science laboratory in Patna for testing,” said a doctor attending to the father-son duo in the emergency ward of the government hospital.
The deceased have been identified as Nandini Kumari (12), Dolly (5), and Toni Kumar (6).
Relatives informed the police that the rest of the family was occupied with a wedding ceremony at the time of the incident.
Arvind’s wife had died last year after falling from the top floor of their building.
“The reason behind the tragic incident is yet to be ascertained,” said a police officer posted at Bihiyan police station.
Residents believe Arvind was deeply depressed following his wife's death. “He may have attempted to end his life and that of his minor children out of depression,” said Manoj Kumar, a close relative.
Preliminary investigations suggest that Arvind first fed his children food laced with pesticides before attempting to take his own life.
The incident has left the village in shock, with a large number of people gathering outside Arvind’s house upon hearing the news.