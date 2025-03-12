Guwahati Diary | Railways hopeful of 100% electrification

Assam’s entire rail network will be electrified within the current year, said junior railways minister V Somanna. He said a 100% railway electrification is going to be completed by 2025. He highlighted the significant progress in railway infrastructure development, mentioning that doubling works are being carried out at an accelerated pace to enhance capacity and efficiency. Mentioning that new railway lines are being laid to improve connectivity and cater to the growing transportation demands of the region, the minister emphasised the importance of modernising railway stations to enhance passenger comfort.

Army secures pension for soldier’s mother

The Indian Army secured the long-overdue family pension of the mother of a soldier, Guardsman Barun Chandra Boro, who died in the service to the nation. Biwari Boro faced an arduous three-year wait after her rightful pension was halted in 2021 due to procedural lapses following her husband’s demise. During a veterans’ outreach programme, the Army’s Tamulpur Brigade took up the matter. With sustained coordination between the Regimental Centre and the bank concerned, the documentation was rectified, leading to successful reinstatement of her pension.