Haryana police identifies 3.43 lakh fake bank accounts, hands over data for investigation

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police has identified 3.43 lakh fake bank accounts (mule accounts) between January 1 and December 31 of last year, using the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. This data has been handed over to the concerned banks for investigation and legal action.

Shatrujeet Kapur, the Director General of Police of Haryana, stated that significant progress is being made in combating cybercrime due to the effective strategy of Haryana Police. As a result of their zero-tolerance policy against cybercriminals, the amount of money defrauded by cybercriminals in Haryana has decreased by more than half in February this year compared to February last year.

In February 2024, Rs 78.48 crore was defrauded, but this amount has dropped to Rs 38.97 crore in February 2025.