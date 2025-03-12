Haryana police identifies 3.43 lakh fake bank accounts, hands over data for investigation

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police has identified 3.43 lakh fake bank accounts (mule accounts) between January 1 and December 31 of last year, using the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. This data has been handed over to the concerned banks for investigation and legal action.
Shatrujeet Kapur, the Director General of Police of Haryana, stated that significant progress is being made in combating cybercrime due to the effective strategy of Haryana Police. As a result of their zero-tolerance policy against cybercriminals, the amount of money defrauded by cybercriminals in Haryana has decreased by more than half in February this year compared to February last year.
In February 2024, Rs 78.48 crore was defrauded, but this amount has dropped to Rs 38.97 crore in February 2025.
Additionally, the percentage of money saved from cybercriminals has increased.
In February last year, Haryana Police managed to save 21.57% of the defrauded money, while this figure rose to 23.01% in February this year. Moreover, the number of cybercriminals arrested has significantly increased.
In 2022, three cybercriminals were arrested daily, whereas this number has now risen to 21 daily arrests in 2025.
Kapur further highlighted that to raise public awareness about preventing cybercrime, the police are educating the public about the tactics used by cybercriminals.
This information is being spread through various platforms such as social media, workshops, and other awareness campaigns. Haryana Police has also enhanced the resources on their helpline number (1930) to ensure quicker action on complaints from the public.
Kapur appealed to the public to stay alert in this era of technology. He warned that if anyone receives a call from someone claiming to be an officer of the CBI, ED, or police and mentions "digital arrest," they should immediately be suspicious, as no agency performs digital arrests.
He also advised people not to fall for fake share trading advertisements on social media platforms. Before making any investment, people should verify the official website of the company.
Furthermore, people should avoid answering WhatsApp video or audio calls from international numbers, particularly those from countries like Cambodia, Pakistan, or Sri Lanka. Fake advertisements on platforms like Telegram and Google should also be treated with caution.
Haryana Police continues to run awareness campaigns through print and social media to educate the public about the methods used by cybercriminals. The best way to prevent cybercrime is through caution and vigilance. The public is urged to stay alert and contact the helpline number 1930 immediately if they suspect any cybercrime activity.
Haryana Police has also issued a warning to all account holders to refrain from sharing their personal bank account information with anyone. They should regularly monitor their bank accounts for any unauthorized transactions.