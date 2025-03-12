Indian IT leaders confident of cyber resilience despite firms facing failure: Report

NEW DELHI: Most IT leaders are confident about their cybersecurity resilience measures, even though a significant number of Indian organisations have experienced cybersecurity failures in the past 12 months, a study has found, showing a disconnect between perception and reality.

According to a study by cloud security firm Zscaler, 67 per cent of Indian organisations experienced a cybersecurity failure in the past 12 months.

However, a surprising 97 per cent of Indian IT leaders believe their current cyber resilience measures are effective.

Further, the study revealed a critical gap - while confidence is high, actual preparedness for modern cyberattacks, especially those leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), is lagging.

The report indicates that although 57 per cent of Indian IT leaders acknowledge cyber resilience as a top priority for their leadership, this recognition isn't translating into adequate funding or proactive strategies.

This lack of tangible support is further compounded by the fact that 70 per cent of Indian organisations do not involve Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) in resilience planning, fostering a siloed approach that hinders effective cybersecurity execution, the report said.