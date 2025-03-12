Intel agency pins 'suspicion' of crypto being used for terror financing, drugs trafficking in India

NEW DELHI: A trends study conducted by the federal financial intelligence unit of India has expressed "suspicion" that cryptocurrency is being used across the country's landscape in serious criminal acts like terrorist financing, fuelling secessionist activities, cybercrime, narcotics trafficking apart from illegal betting and gambling.

The typologies report for the virtual digital assets (VDAs) and their service providers (crypto exchanges) was prepared by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) during the 2023-24 financial year after gathering a number of suspicious transaction reports (STRs) generated from this sector and conducting their "operational analysis".

The report, however, made it explicitly clear that these trends were based "only on suspicion" and involved financial and national security implications.

The FIU, as per the report accessed by PTI, shared these trends as well as "credible" intelligence on the operations of cryptocurrency in the country with relevant law enforcement agencies like the ED, CBI and the Income-Tax Department and "necessary" enforcement action was taken by them in certain cases.

India is currently formulating a framework for regulating and monitoring cryptocurrencies, but until that is implemented, crypto is not yet illegal in the country.

Income earned out of cryptocurrency transactions is taxed at a flat rate of 30 per cent since 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) too has been sceptical about the use of private crypto assets and considers it a major threat to the macro-economic and financial stability of the country.