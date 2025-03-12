Jharkhand: In-laws kill woman for refusing to hand over financial aid received from Maiyan Samman

RANCHI: Maiyan Samman Yojana, which was launched by the Jharkhand government to make women financially self-reliant, is now being proved to be fatal for them.

Shakeena Bibi, wife of Khurshid Ansari of Mangaon village under Ranka Police Station in Garhwa, was allegedly killed by her in-laws for not handing over the money received by her under Maiyan Samman Yojana.

Locals also confirmed that the reason behind the dispute was the financial aid received under Maiyan Samman, which later intensified and turned violent. “Shakeena had received Rs 7500, which was due for the last three months, in her bank account under the Maiyan Samman Yojana. When she returned home after withdrawing the amount in the month of Ramjan, her husband Khurshid Ansari, mother-in-law Rozni Bibi and grandmother-in-law Najma Bibi started demanding money from her, but Shakeena refused to give the amount sent by the government in her bank account,” said a villager requesting anonymity.

"Then, all the three together started pressuring Shakeena to hand over the money to her. Then, Shakeena gave Rs 500 out of it to her husband, but her husband and in-laws started demanding more money. When, the dispute further intensified over the money, all three together started beating Shakeena,” the source added.