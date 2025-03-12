Jharkhand: In-laws kill woman for refusing to hand over financial aid received from Maiyan Samman

RANCHI: Maiyan Samman Yojana, which was launched by the Jharkhand government to make women financially self-reliant, is now being proved to be fatal for them.
Shakeena Bibi, wife of Khurshid Ansari of Mangaon village under Ranka Police Station in Garhwa, was allegedly killed by her in-laws for not handing over the money received by her under Maiyan Samman Yojana.
Locals also confirmed that the reason behind the dispute was the financial aid received under Maiyan Samman, which later intensified and turned violent. “Shakeena had received Rs 7500, which was due for the last three months, in her bank account under the Maiyan Samman Yojana. When she returned home after withdrawing the amount in the month of Ramjan, her husband Khurshid Ansari, mother-in-law Rozni Bibi and grandmother-in-law Najma Bibi started demanding money from her, but Shakeena refused to give the amount sent by the government in her bank account,” said a villager requesting anonymity.
"Then, all the three together started pressuring Shakeena to hand over the money to her. Then, Shakeena gave Rs 500 out of it to her husband, but her husband and in-laws started demanding more money. When, the dispute further intensified over the money, all three together started beating Shakeena,” the source added.
They further alleged that Shakeena was strangled to death and her body was hung from a tree so that it gives an impression that she died by suicide.
After getting information about Shakeena's death, her father Roz Mohammad Ansari lodged an FIR regarding the incident at Ranka police station.
Acting on the basis of the complaint, Ranka police arrested the deceased's husband Khurshid Ansari and are conducting raids to arrest others. Police also asserted that the dispute started on March 10 over the money withdrawn by Shakeena from her bank account.
“There already had some dispute between Shakeena and her in-laws over several issues, but the fact that she had withdrawn money from her bank account before her death cannot be ruled out,” said Ranka DSP Rohit Ranjan Singh.
He however, said that further investigation is being conducted to get into the details of the matter.
The officer in charge of Ranka Police Station informed that an FIR has been registered against the husband and others on Tuesday on the basis of the statement recorded by Shakeena Bibi’s father Roz Mohammed Ansari.
“Husband Khursheed Ansari has been arrested while efforts are being made to arrest other accused persons in this regard,” said officer in charge of Ranka Police Station Chetan Kumar Singh.
During interrogation, Khursheed Ansari had admitted the fact that Shakeena Bibi had withdrawn some amount from her bank account and he pressured her to hand over the money to him, he added.