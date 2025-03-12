Jharkhand relaxes excise constable recruitment criteria after tragic death of 13 candidates last year

RANCHI: Aspirants for the post of constables in the Excise Department in Jharkhand will no longer be required to run 10 kilometers as part of the physical test.
The state government has revised the recruitment manual, providing relaxation for candidates applying for constable positions in both the police and excise departments.
The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday, during which approval was given for a total of 31 proposals. The revised appointment rules for constables, excise constables, warders, and home guards include modifications to the physical criteria.
Under the new rules, male candidates will have to run 1600 meters in 10 minutes, while female candidates will need to complete the same distance in 6 minutes. Previously, candidates were required to run 10 kilometers within an hour.
It’s important to note that the excise constable recruitment drive held in August and September 2024 resulted in the deaths of over 13 candidates after they fainted while running the 10-kilometer physical test.
The drive was halted following the tragic deaths of 12 candidates at seven centers across the state.
After the incident, Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed the resumption of the recruitment drive on September 10, 2024, with the revised physical requirements. However, despite the changes, one candidate tragically died on September 14 in Ranchi after fainting during the physical test.
According to his running mates, he completed the race in 52 minutes but collapsed on the field. He was examined on-site and then referred to RIMS, where he passed away during treatment.
Although Jharkhand Police claimed to have implemented extra precautions to monitor candidates' health at each center, many candidates still fainted while running, indicating that the health checks were insufficient.
In other cabinet decisions, the state government has decided to increase the cess on minerals. Additionally, an exemption has been granted to PG-pass MBBS students.
The Jharkhand Cabinet also classified storms and heatwaves as state-specific local disasters. As part of this decision, dependents of individuals who lose their lives due to these disasters will receive financial assistance according to the Home Ministry’s guidelines. Furthermore, compensation will be provided for the loss of milch animals, non-milch animals, and animals used for transportation.
The Cabinet also approved a proposal to raise a nine-foot copper statue of tribal leader Birsa Munda at Birsa Munda Biological Park. Noida-based company M/s Ramsutar has been selected for the project, which will cost ₹25 lakh.