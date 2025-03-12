Jharkhand relaxes excise constable recruitment criteria after tragic death of 13 candidates last year

RANCHI: Aspirants for the post of constables in the Excise Department in Jharkhand will no longer be required to run 10 kilometers as part of the physical test.

The state government has revised the recruitment manual, providing relaxation for candidates applying for constable positions in both the police and excise departments.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday, during which approval was given for a total of 31 proposals. The revised appointment rules for constables, excise constables, warders, and home guards include modifications to the physical criteria.

Under the new rules, male candidates will have to run 1600 meters in 10 minutes, while female candidates will need to complete the same distance in 6 minutes. Previously, candidates were required to run 10 kilometers within an hour.