Mamata slams Suvendu's ‘Muslim MLAs will be thrown out’ remark, accuses BJP of importing ‘fake Hinduism’

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari’s comment that if the BJP comes to power, they will throw out Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs.

Mamata accused the BJP of importing fake Hinduism and creating divisions along communal lines.

Reacting to Adhikari's statement that minority MLAs from the TMC would be thrown out on the streets if the BJP comes to power, Mamata said that the BJP is trying to divide the country, adding, "We will not accept this."

The Chief Minister also took a swipe at the NDA government’s claim of stability at the Centre, saying, "They are showing that they are stable by running the government with two parties, but in reality, they are completely unstable."