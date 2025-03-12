Mamata slams Suvendu's ‘Muslim MLAs will be thrown out’ remark, accuses BJP of importing ‘fake Hinduism’

KOLKATA: A day after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that Muslim MLAs of the TMC would be thrown out of the West Bengal assembly if the BJP comes to power, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the saffron party of importing "fake Hinduism" to the state.

She also alleged that the BJP was undermining the rights of citizens.

Addressing the issue in the House, Banerjee said, "Your imported Hindu dharma is not supported by the Vedas or by our seers. How can you deny the rights of Muslims as citizens? This is nothing but a fraud.You are importing fake Hinduism."

Banerjee's comment comes in response to Adhikari's statement that if the BJP assumes power, the Muslim MLAs of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would be "thrown out" of the assembly.

Banerjee also expressed her concern over the BJP's treatment of minorities.

She asserted, "I have the right to protect Hindu dharma, but not your version of it. Please don't play the Hindu card."

Her comments were triggered by Adhikari's prediction that the TMC would be ousted from power by the Hindu population, a remark that the chief minister deemed discriminatory.

The chief minister also hit back at the BJP for criticising her party's leaders.