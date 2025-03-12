MP govt presents Rs 4.21 lakh crore budget, proposes insurance and pension cover for Ladli Behna beneficiaries

BHOPAL: Fifteen months into its term in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP regime headed by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav presented its second state budget on Wednesday.
The Rs 4.21 lakh crore-plus budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year (total outlay was 15% more than Rs 3.65 lakh crore budget of 2024-25), presented by the deputy chief minister and finance minister Jagdish Devda, didn’t propose any new tax nor did it raise rates of existing taxes.
Focusing on industry, infrastructure and agriculture, besides women, youth, poor and tribal and unprivileged sections’ welfare, the budget proposed providing insurance and pension cover to the 1.27 crore women beneficiaries of the CM Ladli Behna Scheme – which had emerged as the game-changer for the BJP in the 2023 Vidhan Sabha polls.
“This budget proposes to work for linking beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Scheme and other ambitious schemes of the state government with the central government’s insurance and pension schemes, including the PM Jeevan Jyoti Insurance Scheme, PM Jeevan Suraksha Insurance Scheme and the Atal Pension Scheme,” the finance minister said.
While proposing Rs 18,669 crore for the Ladli Behna Scheme – under which 1.27 crore financially weak women have been getting Rs 1250 monthly since September 2023 -- the minister stopped short of telling when the monthly installment will be raised under the scheme. In its 2023 poll manifesto, the BJP had promised to increase the monthly sum gradually to Rs 3000 by 2028, but the monthly sum remains static at Rs 1250 since September 2023.
The budget also proposed CM Samridh Parivar Scheme for below poverty line (BPL) families, which will provide them a complete package of welfare schemes for which they are eligible.
Aiming to increase the share of women in the state’s workforce, a scheme was proposed for building 5,772 beds working women hostels in four largest industrial areas.
Eyeing the expansion and diversification of skill development, the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Skill Development Program was envisaged, while at least one Madhya Pradesh Institute of Technology has been proposed on the lines of IITs in each division of the state over the next five years. Additionally, a Digital University and the National Defence University campus too have been proposed.
With 17% of the budget’s proposed outlay being earmarked for infrastructure development and expansion, the budget proposed introduction of social impact bonds – a novel financial instrument which will enable the social services providers to generate funds from risk funders for providing services to beneficiaries. The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) social stock exchange will serve as the unified platform to facilitate the entire process.
Focusing on ensuring better road connectivity with main roads to all settlements in villages, the CM Majra-Tola Roads Scheme has been proposed with the initial outlay Rs 100 crore, while a Rs 100 crore scheme has been proposed for rebuilding the damaged small bridges and culverts across the state.
While proposing Rs 58,257 crore for agriculture and allied sectors (Rs 13,409 crore more than the 2024-25 budget), the budget envisaged providing incentive of Rs 5 per litre to milk producers under the CM Dairy Development Scheme as part of efforts to increase production and collection of milk in the state.
Religion and culture
With religion and culture being among the priorities of the present and previous BJP regimes in the state, a sum of Rs 2005 crore was proposed in this budget for infrastructural building for the Ujjain Simhastha-2028.
Also, on the lines of Mahakal Lok Temple Corridor in Ujjain, a similar temple corridor Omkareshwar Mahalok, has been proposed in the Omkareshwar (Khandwa) which houses the second Jyotirlinga in the state.
Sums of Rs 10 crore and Rs 30 crore respectively have been provided for the Krishna Patheya and Ram Path Gaman projects, which pertain to development of religious tourism circuits connecting places related to Lord Krishna and Ram’s life in the state. A total of Rs 1,610 crore has been provided for the sector, which is Rs 133 crore more than corresponding figures of 2024-25 budget.
Targeting shaping up the promising sports talents, Khelo India Small Centers will be established under the Khelo India Scheme, while at least one fully equipped stadium will be developed in each assembly segment of the state. These stadiums will also serve as helipads for the existing PM Shree Air Ambulance Service.
With the state being a treasure of forest and wildlife, the budget also proposed fencing in a 3000 km forest area to prevent human-animal conflicts in national parks and buffer areas.
While earmarking Rs 5,668 crore for forest and environment sector (Rs 459 crore more than previous budget), the budget proposed Aviral Nirmal Narmada Scheme for tree plantation and climate management in forest areas in 10 km radius of River Narmada, which is the lifeline of the central Indian state.
While lauding the budgetary provisions, CM Yadav said, “MP is on top in the country among the growing states. This budget is in line with our resolve to double the budget size by 2028-29. The budget is all encompassing with provisions for each sector of the economy and every segment of the state’s population.”
Making light of the budget, the leader of opposition Umang Singhar said, “This budget is full of magical figures and hollow pronouncements.”