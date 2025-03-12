Need for alcohol health warning labels: Lancet

NEW DELHI: Less than one-third of all the countries globally have regulations mandating Alcohol Health Warning Labels (AHWLs) on alcohol containers, said a latest Lancet study. It recommended the need for mentioning well-established adverse health consequences due to alcohol consumption such as fatal cancers, liver damage and other non-communicable disease and road traffic accidents on them.
The study, published in The Lancet Regional Health - Southeast Asia on Tuesday, said harm due to alcohol use is a great public health concern for the South East Asia region, with the annual per capita consumption expected to grow even further.
According to Dr Yatan Pal Singh Balhara, the co-author of the study, “In India, while there are health warning labels on alcohol containers and health warning labels on alcohol advertising, there are no provisions to have health warning labels on pregnancy, health warning labels on under-age drinking, and health warning labels on drink-driving.”
Dr Balhara, Psychiatry professor at the National Drug Dependence Treatment Center and Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS, New Delhi, said all these are important themes to consider as alcohol is a significant contributor to road traffic accidents. The study said recommendations have been made to include cancer warning labels on alcoholic beverages.
“However, less than one-third of the countries surveyed have regulations mandating Alcohol Health Warning Labels on alcohol containers. Moreover, the content and its presentation are critical determinants of the potential impact of this health-related information labeling on the subsequent consumption of alcohol products,” it said.
Ireland is on its way to becoming the first country to require comprehensive health warnings on alcohol products by 2026. In the Southeast Asian region, only Thailand has adopted AHWLs.
The study found that some of the adverse health consequences associated with alcohol use, such as harmful health consequences like fatal cancers, liver damage and other non-communicable diseases and road traffic accidents, have not yet been included in the AHWLs.
While displaying the alcohol content on the container has been adopted in most countries, the practice of mentioning the number of standard alcoholic drinks on the container has yet to be adopted in many countries.