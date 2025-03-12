Over 6,500 kg of toxic waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide waste incinerated under Phase-3 of trial

INDORE: More than 6,500 kg of toxic waste from Bhopal's defunct Union Carbide factory has been incinerated under the third phase of trial incineration in Pithampur industrial area, Madhya Pradesh officials said on Tuesday.

As part of the plan to dispose of a total of 337 tonnes of waste from Union Carbide factory, the site of the 1984 industrial disaster, the hazardous material was on January 2 transported to a waste disposal plant operated by a private company in Pithampur in Dhar district, about 250 km from the state capital.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed for the trial incineration of the waste to be conducted in three phases in strict adherence to safety norms.

It had also asked the authorities to submit a report on March 27.

Giving details of incineration in the third phase of the trial, an official said, "The feeding of waste (into incinerator) began at 7.41 pm on March 10 at the feed rate of 270 kilograms per hour.By 8 pm on March 11, a total of 6,570 kilograms of waste was incinerated."

Emissions during the process are being monitored through Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System (OCEMS), and so far they are within prescribed limits, he said.