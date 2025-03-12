Received over 15,000 suggestions from stakeholders on draft UGC regulations 2025, says Centre

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday said it has received more than 15,000 suggestions from stakeholders on the draft UGC regulations 2025.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar said as part of the consultation process, the University Grants Commission (UGC) uploaded the draft UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) regulations 2025 in the public domain on January 6 for feedback, suggestions and wider consultations.

“UGC has received more than 15,000 suggestions, so far. The feedback is at various stages of analyses and deliberations,” said the minister to a question from CPI(M) leader John Brittas on whether the UGC received feedback from stakeholders objecting to the proposals in the draft regulations.

The minister said the draft UGC regulations strongly uphold and reinforce India’s federal structure by balancing national standards and state autonomy in higher education.